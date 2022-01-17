Bagh-e-Mehtab inhabitants resent unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar, Jan 17: Residents of Bagh-e-Mehtab here have expressed resentment over unscheduled power cuts.
A delegation from the area said that they are not receiving power supply as per the schedule.
“We have to face power cuts for six hours as per undeclared schedule of PDD. After every half an hour there is power cuts in even these six hours. It should be noted that our area is completely metered. Officially this area should only have load shedding of around five hours. We appeal the Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter,” they said.