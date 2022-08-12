Bakery shop catches fire in Regal Chowk Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 12: Fire has broken out in a bakery shop in Regal Chowk in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, local sources said.
News agency GNS quoting the sources reported that the fire broke out at ‘Hollywood Bakery’ in Regal Chowk. “The shop is situated in a congested place and there is every apprehension the fire may involve adjacent shops if the flames are not controlled in time”, they said.
A Fire and Emergency Department official told GNS that several fire tenders were on the way to the site. “We have directed a few more tenders to reach the site”, the official said, adding every effort is being made to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures. More details are awaited.