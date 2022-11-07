Baldev Singh extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti

“Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and the world today. It marks the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. This year marks the 553nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” Raina said in a statement.

Underlining the message of oneness of humanity and compassion towards all propagated by Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikhism,. Raina emphasised the significance of his teachings.” I hope that it will be an inspiration for all. Guru Nanak Dev ji while leading the life of a simple householder emphasised service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh,” he said.