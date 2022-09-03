Banihal labourer's body recovered from Jhelum in Srinagar two days after drowning

Srinagar, Sept 3: The body of a labourer from Banihal who had drowned in river Jhelum while extracting sand two days ago, was retrieved on Saturday in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.
Jaffar Wani, 22, drowned into the river Jhelum while extracting sand in Sonwar area of Srinagar, news agency KNO reported.
Soon, a rescue operation was launched by Srinagar River Police and SDRF to retrieve his body, which was finally recovered today morning, an official said.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and the body has been sent to hospital for medico-legal formalities, he added.