Barzulla fire: 'Timely removal of 150 oxygen cylinders prevented major tragedy'

The fire that broke out at around 9:30 pm on Friday gutted the top story of the hospital, however there was no loss of life or injury to the patients, who were safely evacuated to other hospitals.

News agency GNS quoted Divisional Fire Officer Tassaduq Ahmad saying that soon after receiving information regarding the fire incident, fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“First and foremost we took measures regarding evacuation of patients,” he said, adding, “A major tragedy would have happened because there was a gas bank with almost 150 oxygen cylinders there.”

Tassaduq said that the personnel from the fire and emergency department assisted by local volunteers’ swung into action and immediately took out gas cylinders and shifted them to safer places, thus preventing blasts.