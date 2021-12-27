Basharat Colony residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar, Dec 27: Residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B locality here have expressed resentment over the dilapidated road there.
A delegation from the area said the road leading to several houses has never been repaired by the authorities. They said during rains, the road turns marshy making it impossible for residents to venture out.
“Though roads in adjoining localities have been repaired, our colony has been left out. We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer Roads and Building department to look into the matter,” they said.