Batamaloo medical zone reports highest number of positive cases on second consecutive day

Srinagar, Jan 25: Batamaloo medical zone in the summer capital reported the highest number of COVID19 positive cases on the second consecutive day with 645 people being infected by the virus.
The cumulative number of infected people in this medical zone is 29978.
As per official figures, Batamaloo reported the highest number of positive cases of 645 on Tuesday, followed by Zadibal block 324, SR Gunj block 182, Khanyar block 156 and Hazratbal 142 respectively.
On Monday, the Batamaloo zone had also reported the highest number of positive cases of 437, followed by Zadibal block 217, Hazratbal block 53, Khanyar block 133 and SR Gunj block 123 respectively.
As per testing of patients, the aggregate positivity rate is highest in Hazratbal medical zone with 20.01 percent followed by Zadibal with 18.98 percent, Batamaloo with 9.58 percent, SR Gunj with 8.19 percent and Khanyar 7.54 percent respectively.
The current cumulative figures of positive cases in these medical zones are Zadibal 30248, Batamaloo 29978, Khanyar 11543 and SR Gunj 11465 respectively.
On Tuesday, Srinagar reported 1450 positive cases bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 93844 and active cases to 12618, cured cases 223682. The COVID19 death-related cases in Srinagar as on Tuesday evening was 892.
Confirming the data, the spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq said that all these figures add to the fact that people should not take the COVID virus lightly.
He added that Batamaloo zone is the largest medical zone with the highest population, congested and largest area in terms of medical zones in Srinagar. “That is why it usually reports more cases than other medical zones in Srinagar,” he said while replying to a query.
“We have time and again reiterated that there is no need to take this virus lightly, every day we are witnessing deaths, even if Omicron is mild there is no need to lower our guard as we don’t know how many it will infect. People are dying due to COVID and it is a reality,” he said.
“People who are taking it lightly and aren’t following COVID Appropriate Behavior and transmitting the viruses to others which includes vulnerable people can prove dangerous,” he said adding that even when people are saying that it is mild, there are dozens of patients who are on oxygen so people shouldn’t remain complacent at this stage,” said Dr Mir Mushtaq.
Appealing to people to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic, he said “We can save ourselves only by following SoPs, wearing face masks, ideally double face masks, and maintaining good physical distance especially at public places.”
Amid a spike in COVID19 cases, the number of active micro-containment zones in the Srinagar district has increased recently.