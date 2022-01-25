Batamaloo medical zone reports highest number of positive cases on second consecutive day

“We have time and again reiterated that there is no need to take this virus lightly, every day we are witnessing deaths, even if Omicron is mild there is no need to lower our guard as we don’t know how many it will infect. People are dying due to COVID and it is a reality,” he said.

“People who are taking it lightly and aren’t following COVID Appropriate Behavior and transmitting the viruses to others which includes vulnerable people can prove dangerous,” he said adding that even when people are saying that it is mild, there are dozens of patients who are on oxygen so people shouldn’t remain complacent at this stage,” said Dr Mir Mushtaq.