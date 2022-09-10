Batamaloo residents aghast over dilapidated roads

Srinagar, Sep 10: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo area here have expressed resentment over delay in repairs of dilapidated roads in the locality.
They said one of the roads connects the locality and its adjacent areas with main road at Moominabad.
A delegation from the area decried failure of authorities to undertake repairs of the roads.
The locals said they have been moving from pillar to post to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far. “We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter,” they said.