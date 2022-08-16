Batamaloo residents appeal SMC authorities

Srinagar, Aug 16: The residents of Shah Faisalabad Batamaloo here have appealed to the SMC authorities to ensure construction of proposed community hall while considering the flood threat.
In a letter to the authorities, the welfare committee has requested the authorities to construct the plinth of the proposed community hall 10 feet above the ground level so that it won’t be affected during floods.
“The area is one of the low-lying areas in Srinagar and the situation can get worse during floods. We have seen it happen during the 2014 floods. That is why we request SMC authorities to keep the plinth high, "said a welfare committee member.
The residents also expressed gratitude to authorities for fulfilling their long pending demand for the construction of a community hall in the area.