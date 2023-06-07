Batamaloo residents decry delay in construction of community hall

Meanwhile, a delegation of residents from Shah Faisalabad Batamaloo led by president of locality Habibullah Bhat said that more than a decade ago, the government allotted land for the community hall and subsequently in 2008, the then finance minister even laid foundation stone for the facility. “But still the project is facing delays. Over the years, the project has been passed from one department to another. Now delay in release of payment to the contractor has halted the project,” said Habibullah Bhat, president Shah Faisalabad locality.

The residents said that they live in a congested area and are in dire need of a community hall which could be used for functions and other social events. They appealed to the SMC Commissioner to look into the issue.