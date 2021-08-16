Batamaloo residents decry delay in drain repairs

Moulvi Habbibulla chairman Welfare Committee Shah Faisalabad said that the drain was constructed last year. “Not more than a year has passed and it developed cracks first several times and then around a 4 feet portion sank in,” he said.

“Same portion has been repaired three times but is again sinking in. It is as obvious that quality of the work has been compromised and sub- standard material used,” they alleged.

Locals said that garbage can enter the drain through damaged portion. “We fear that if it remains unattended, the garbage will block the entire drain,” they said.

They appealed to SMC Commissioner to have the matter probed through ACB.