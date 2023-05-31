Batamaloo stabbing case: Accused held, weapon of offence recovered

He said they have recovered the weapon of offence and blood-stained clothes of the assailant on his instance.

According to the police officer, the assailant developed a romantic interest in the daughter of the victim. However, the victim was against this relationship.

The police officer stated that the assailant, in order to seek revenge for the victim's opposition to his romantic interest in his daughter, went as far as buying a knife and constantly carrying it with him. Finally, the assailant found an opportunity last evening and used the knife to stab the victim, he said.