BDOs directed to make panchayats in Srinagar plastic-free

Srinagar, Feb 22: A meeting of District Level Plastic Waste Management Cell was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad here.
The Cell has been set up to address the issue of plastic pollution by strictly implementing Plastic Waste Management Rules and eliminating single-use plastic in the district.
At the outset, threadbare discussions were held on the action plan of Plastic Waste Management and present status with regard to implementation of the Action Plan to eliminate plastic waste management.
The DC asked the SMC authorities to launch an IEC campaign on a massive scale so that people are made aware about the ill effects of the use of polythene. Similarly, the RDD Officers were directed to take all measures to make all panchayats of Srinagar district free of polythene to preserve the ecological balance.