BEI organises environmental awareness programme

Srinagar, June 3:Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) Lal Bazar today organised environmental awareness programme for its students at Harwan here
The organisers said the event was organised after a gap of three years. Considering nature wandering as a medium of environmental education, the environmental awareness programme was organised by the school at Harwan.
The students were joyous and jubilant in participating in this outdoor activity,” Chairman BEI Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo. He thanked Wildlife departments, Principal, teachers and staff of the school for organising the event.