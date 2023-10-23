Bemina ‘blind’ murder case cracked, four held: Police

"Accordingly, Case FIR No. 101/2023 u/s 302 IPC was registered at Police Station Bemina and investigation was initiated. The deceased was later on identified as Tanveera, wife of Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, resident of Nundresh Colony B, Batamaloo, Srinagar."

"During detailed investigation by the team headed by SDPO West and assisted by SHO PS Bemina, it was established that the aforementioned woman was murdered on 16.10.2023 at West End Colony, Hyderpora and subsequently, her dead body was shifted from Hyderpora to Durbal Bemina to divert the investigation agency", reads the statement.