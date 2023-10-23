Bemina ‘blind’ murder case cracked, four held: Police

Srinagar, Oct 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have cracked a blind murder case of a Bemina woman, within five days of occurrence of the incident.
"On October 17, 2023, Police Station Bemina received information from reliable sources that an unidentified woman had been murdered and her dead body was found on the roadside at Durbal, Bemina. Immediately, a police team of Police Station Bemina rushed to the spot to secure the dead body and preserve the crime scene", said a police spokesman in a statement.
"Accordingly, Case FIR No. 101/2023 u/s 302 IPC was registered at Police Station Bemina and investigation was initiated. The deceased was later on identified as Tanveera, wife of Showkat Ahmad Kaloo, resident of Nundresh Colony B, Batamaloo, Srinagar."
"During detailed investigation by the team headed by SDPO West and assisted by SHO PS Bemina, it was established that the aforementioned woman was murdered on 16.10.2023 at West End Colony, Hyderpora and subsequently, her dead body was shifted from Hyderpora to Durbal Bemina to divert the investigation agency", reads the statement.
"Based upon available technical evidences, sustained interrogation of the suspects and subsequent recoveries, 04 accused persons namely : 1. Abina Parveez (sister-in-law of the deceased) wife of Parveez Ahmad Shah resident of West End Colony, Hyderpora ; 2. A minor female (name withheld); 3. Gh. Mohd Ahanger son of Late Haji Gh. Hussain Ahanger resident of Khushipora HMT at present Gulposh Apartment Bemina & 4. Jala Wadoo wife of Gh. Mohd Ahanger resident of Khushipora HMT at present Gulposh Apartment Bemina (Father and Mother of accused no.1) have been arrested by Police Station Bemina so far", reads the statement adding further investigation is going on. (GNS)