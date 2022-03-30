Srinagar

Bemina man seen shooting dog with 12 bore rifle in viral video arrested

“He made a video of it that went viral on social media,” a police officer said, adding, a case (FIR no 21/2022) under section 429 IPC has been registered in this connection at police station Bemina and he has been arrested.
Bemina man seen shooting dog with 12 bore rifle in viral video arrested
Representational PhotoFile
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, March 30: Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Bemina area of Srinagar following a “viral video” in which he is purportedly seen shooting a street dog dead with his 12 bore rifle.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the accused Iqbal Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Khumani Chowk Bemina killed the dog with a 12 bore rifle on Tuesday.

“He made a video of it that went viral on social media,” the officer said, adding, a case (FIR no 21/2022) under section 429 IPC has been registered in this connection at police station Bemina and he has been arrested.

The offence of 429 IPC envisages imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine or both.

Bemina man shoots dog with 12 bore rifle

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com