Bemina man seen shooting dog with 12 bore rifle in viral video arrested

Srinagar, March 30: Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Bemina area of Srinagar following a “viral video” in which he is purportedly seen shooting a street dog dead with his 12 bore rifle.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the accused Iqbal Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Khumani Chowk Bemina killed the dog with a 12 bore rifle on Tuesday.
“He made a video of it that went viral on social media,” the officer said, adding, a case (FIR no 21/2022) under section 429 IPC has been registered in this connection at police station Bemina and he has been arrested.
The offence of 429 IPC envisages imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with fine or both.