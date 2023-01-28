Bharat Jodo Yatra | Route Plan devised to facilitate smooth traffic movement in Srinagar today

Srinagar, Jan 28: In view of the Bharat JodoYatra led by Rahul Gandhi, ex-President Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament LokSabha on Sunday, Traffic Police has devised a route plan for smooth movement of vehicles.
As per the advisory issued by SSP Traffi City Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, from Panthachowk till Nehrupark Srinagar, diversions shall be enforced for smooth flow of traffic
“No traffic shall be allowed from Panthachowk towards Dalgate, all motorists shall use NHW-Nowgam-Natipora-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Hyderpora Bypass to reach to their destinations. No traffic shall be allowed from KhonakhanDalgate towards Panthachowk. Motorists shall use Khonakhan-SRTC Bridge-Sangarmal Road to reach to their destinations. All motorists shall adopt M.A Road/Residency Road/HSHS/Jahangir Chowk flyover-Rambagh-Natipora or Bhagat-Sanath Nagar route to reach their respective destinations,” the advisory states.
“No vehicle will be allowed from Radio Kashmir, Khonakhan, Dalgate, Hotel Lalit, and Nishat towards Nehrupark.
No vehicle shall be allowed from BreinNishat towards Boulevard-Gupkar Road. All motorists shall adopt the Nishat-Foreshore -Habbak route to reach their destinations. General Public/Tourists are requested to adopt alternative routes to reach the Srinagar Airport to avoid any inconvenience.”
“Commuters are requested to plan their movement accordingly as the diversion will be in place for 29th January 2023. Road stretch from PanthachowkuptoDalgate, DalgateuptoNishat via Nehrupark, Gupkar road are declared as “No Parking Zones”. Unattended vehicles parked on the roadside shall be towed. Medical emergencies will be facilitated,” the advisory states.