Bharat Jodo Yatra | Route Plan devised to facilitate smooth traffic movement in Srinagar today

As per the advisory issued by SSP Traffi City Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, from Panthachowk till Nehrupark Srinagar, diversions shall be enforced for smooth flow of traffic

“No traffic shall be allowed from Panthachowk towards Dalgate, all motorists shall use NHW-Nowgam-Natipora-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Hyderpora Bypass to reach to their destinations. No traffic shall be allowed from KhonakhanDalgate towards Panthachowk. Motorists shall use Khonakhan-SRTC Bridge-Sangarmal Road to reach to their destinations. All motorists shall adopt M.A Road/Residency Road/HSHS/Jahangir Chowk flyover-Rambagh-Natipora or Bhagat-Sanath Nagar route to reach their respective destinations,” the advisory states.