BHU Alumni meet held in Srinagar

Chairman organising Committee and Head Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit at SKIMS, MuhamamdSaleemWani said that SKIMS Soura was one of the five centers in India which offered MCh Urology. He said the department was training Urologists and they were actively involved in setting up and upgrading Urology departments across India. He said it was a moment of personal pride that his mentors and past heads of the Urology Department of BHU appreciated and acknowledged the work they were doing. The fact that we have been able to carry out over 500 kidney transplants and our patients have done exceptionally well is an achievement in itself.

Prof Mufti Mehmood, Ex-HoD Department of Urology said that SMHS Hospital, where he was the founder of Department of Urology and SKIMS Soura were the direct beneficiaries of BHU. He said that SMHS Hospital was the first hospital in J&K to start PCNL. Prof Mehmood expressed his admiration for Prof PB Singh, for HoD of Department of Urology. He hoped that robotic surgeries would be made possible in near future in the upper specialty hospitals of Kashmir.