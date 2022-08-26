Bhupinder Kumar inspects various city hospitals, reviews progress on ongoing works

Interacting with the officers at these hospitals, the Secretary impressed upon them to expedite the ongoing works on these projects so that they can be completed and dedicated to public for use. He highlighted that once these projects are completed, the health sector will make a tectonic shift here and state of art medical facilities will be provided to the public. Meanwhile, the Secretary also visited Directorates of health and ISM here and reviewed their functioning.

During the visit to these offices, the Secretary interacted with the employees and asked them to execute their duties with full commitment and dedication as health sector is very critical for development of any place across the globe.