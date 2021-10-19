Bindroo pharmacy re-opens | 'I will continue my father’s legacy'

The pharmacy reopened on Tuesday first time after the killing of M L Bindroo on October 6 by militants.

The shop was swarmed by well-wishers who had come to convey moral support to DrSiddharth and urged him to continue his father’s legacy.

“More than a business it is an emotional connect, we will continue with the mission of my father,” DrBindroo told Greater Kashmir at the shop near Iqbal Park, here. “We have been in this business since 1947 and we will continue it.”

DrBindroo is all praise for majority community. “We are overwhelmed with the love and support we received from our brethren. After my father’s death they stood behind us like a family. Be it Muslims, Sikhs or Pandits everybody expressed solidarity,” he said.

“They persuaded our family to re-open our shops as soon as possible as common masses were facing problems.”

Outside the shop in the morning, customers were emotionally charged after seeing their trusted pharmacy reopened. “More than anything it is the trust that at this pharmacy shop we will get the quality medicine,” said Javid Ahmad Lone, a regular customer at Bindroo pharmacy. “Apart from it, deceased ML Bindroo used to counsel about the drugs, all he was doing was out of love."

Touched by the emotional scenes, DrSiddharth says that he would continue his father's legacy, who always stood for brotherhood and love among all communities in Kashmir.

“People are coming for medicines but leave with tears in their eyes. It was the will of God. Hope universal brotherhood will remain,” DrBindroo said. “We will continue to live together with same love and brotherhood."

Bindroo, a reputed chemist and philanthropist from Srinagar, was grievously injured in the shooting on October 6 and was taken to Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. Next day at the Bindroo residence in Indira Nagar, many prominent Kashmiris called on the family, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Abdullah offered condolences to DrSiddharthBindroo, the son of Makhan Lal Bindroo, with moist eyes and had said: “Don’t go. Just stay here and continue your father’s job.”

ML Bindroo’s daughter, a professor, had said that her father will never die and will always be alive in the spirit.