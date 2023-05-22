‘Biodiversity conservation should be integral part of sustainable development goals’
Srinagar, May 22: On the eve of ‘International Day for Biological Diversity’, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar under the aegis of NALSA and J&K State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Urban Forest Division Srinagar and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today organised a series of events and activities.
The events were aimed at raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation.
International Biodiversity Day is celebrated annually on May 22nd to promote understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. This year's theme, "One Earth, One Life, One Future" emphasizes the crucial role that individuals and communities play in safeguarding biodiversity for future generations.
Under the leadership of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Patron in Chief and the Executive Chairman, Justice Tashi Rabstan JKLSA, the Legal Services Authority has been at the forefront of various environmental initiatives in the U. T of Jammu and Kashmir.
As part of the observance of International Biodiversity Day, DLSA Srinagar organized a range of activities. The campaign for preservation of Biodiversity began with plantation drive at District Court Complex Srinagar near ADR Centre. Plantation Drive was inaugurated by the Chairman DLSA Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed and other participants by planting different species of trees.
S. C Kattal, Special Judge Anti- Corruption (CBI Cases) Srinagar; Surinder Singh, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, Kashmir; Gowher Majeed Dalal, 4th Addl. Sessions Judge, Srinagar; Raja Tasleem CJM Srinagar; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar; Syed Aabid, DFO Srinagar, participated in the plantation drive by planting a sapling within the premises of A.D R Centre.
Staff members of DLSA and LADC, Penal Lawyers and PLVs of DLSA Srinagar, Staff members of Forest Department and SMC Srinagar also participated in the plantation drive.
As part of the campaign, Chairman DLSA Jawad Ahmed along with the participants took pledge for protection of biodiversity. He emphasised the importance of biodiversity conservation as an integral part of our sustainable development goals.
He highlighted the intrinsic value of preserving biodiversity and underscored the need for collective action to address environmental challenges. He further emphasized the role of legal institutions in promoting sustainable practices and ensuring the effective implementation of environmental laws.
The Chairman DLSA emphasised that the Legal Services Authority will continue to work closely with stakeholders, governmental bodies, and civil society organizations to foster a culture of environmental stewardship and conservation.
Syed Aabid Divisional Forest Officer, Urban Forest Division, Srinagar stated ‘International Biodiversity Day’ serves as a reminder that we are all responsible for safeguarding the rich tapestry of life on Earth. Biodiversity loss has severe consequences for our ecosystems, economies, and overall well-being.
Plantation drive was also organised at the environmentally sensitive area of Dhara and adjoining area of Faqeer Gujri, Harwan Srinagar in which Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and law students participated. These initiatives aimed to sensitize the community about the significance of biodiversity, the threats it faces, and the steps needed to protect and restore it.
Awareness programme was also organised at the Legal Literacy Club at Government Higher Secondary School Mujgund, Srinagar to raise awareness on the importance of biodiversity and its conservation and educate the common masses about the various threats that our planet is facing including climate change, habitat loss, pollution and others.
Sunila Kumari (JLA), Suhaila Ali (Penal Lawyer) and Teacher Incharge of Legal Literacy Club were the resource persons in the said programme. The Programme was attended by teaching and non-teaching staff, students and PLVs of DLSA Srinagar Kashmir.