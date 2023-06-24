Blaze at Srinagar shopping mall injures firefighter, salesman

Srinagar, June 24: A blaze erupted in a shopping complex located on Regal Lane at Lal Chowk in Srinagar earlier today, resulting in injuries to a firefighter and a salesman, according to official sources.
The fire broke out around 10:30 AM in a two-storey shopping complex, triggering panic among the shopkeepers and customers. Local authorities immediately notified the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department, which promptly dispatched fire brigades to the scene.
Firefighters commenced their efforts to extinguish the flames. However, during the rescue operation, an F&ES firefighter identified as Gulzar Ahmad and a salesman sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries is yet to be disclosed.
Confirming the incident, an official from the F&ES Department was quoted as saying by the news agency GNS, "The fire is largely under control at the moment."
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation by the relevant authorities.