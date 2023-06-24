Blaze at Srinagar shopping mall injures firefighter, salesman

The fire broke out around 10:30 AM in a two-storey shopping complex, triggering panic among the shopkeepers and customers. Local authorities immediately notified the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department, which promptly dispatched fire brigades to the scene.

Firefighters commenced their efforts to extinguish the flames. However, during the rescue operation, an F&ES firefighter identified as Gulzar Ahmad and a salesman sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries is yet to be disclosed.