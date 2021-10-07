Blaze guts several houses in Srinagar’s Parimpora

According to news agency GNS, the blaze broke out from ome of the houses and soon engulfed several houses besides a few other structures.

The fire tenders are on spot, however the flames continued to rage when this report was being filed.

A Fire and Emergency Services official told GNS that efforts are on to douse off the flames.

He said that eleven fire tenders have been sent to the spot adding however it may take time as the fire has spread to several structures.