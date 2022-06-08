Blockage of pipeline hits water supply at Boulevard

A delegation from the area led by Hashim Farooq said that they face immense inconvenience due to drinking water shortage. “Besides residents, many hoteliers face tough time in absence of water shortage amid peak tourist season despite paying hefty fees. We have to pay fees of around Rs 3000 for getting one water tanker. Water shortage has been created by blockage in main pipeline. We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter,” they added.