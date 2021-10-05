Blocking of road at Regal Chowk leads to traffic jams

Under the smart city project, SSCL blocked the road by painting the entire stretch and placing decorative objects as part of place making project. Traffic cops had a tough time today to regulate traffic on the busy stretch.

The commutes and local traders criticized the closure of the road.

"Blocking of this vital road has led to traffic mess. Rather than looking for options as how to provide smooth passage to traffic, authorities are taking such measures which add to the woes of common man," said Shakeel Ahmad, a commuter at Regal Chowk.

Local traders said that there is no fun to take such measures which are adverse to local business.

"We have suffered losses after this stretch was closed. It has led to traffic jams and shoppers are now preferring to visit other markets," said a local trader.

President Kashmir Retailers Association Farhan Kitab said that there are several heritage street lights at Regal Chowk which have remained defunct for past more than one year.

"What is the fun to resort to such activities which cause losses to local traders and sufferings to commuters. The authorities should first focus on basic things like restoration of these heritage street lights instead of adding to our woes," he said.

He added that even the authorities had also failed to issue any notification or message in any form to inform the general public and local traders in anticipation about the closure of the road. As the stretch remains blocked, commuters had to drive on the wrong side which caused commotion.

"I am busy and cannot talk right now," SMC Commissioner and CEO SSCL Athar Aamir said when this reporter contacted him for his comments.