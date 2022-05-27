Bollywood film director Madhur Bhandarkar visits Delhi Public School Srinagar

The film-maker who was conferred with a Padma Shri for his contribution to Hindi Cinema has directed and produced award-winning hit films like Chandni Bar, Fashion and Corporate. Known for his sensitive and nuanced filmmaking, the film-maker has been acclaimed for producing hard-hitting and impactful cinema.

DPS in a statement said noting his wonder and delight at the interactions with students, and the infrastructure as well as facilities offered by the school, Bhandarkar said, “I had heard a lot about DPS Srinagar from my film fraternity and its alumni, but today after visiting the school I realise there is far more to the school than those reports. The school astounds by its sheer scale and the confidence and skills it has harnessed in its students. It compares and in fact outstrips many best schools over the country far older than it”