Bollywood film director Madhur Bhandarkar visits Delhi Public School Srinagar

Srinagar, May 27: Madhur Bhandarkar, the award-winning Bollywood film director, script writer and Producer visited Delhi Public School Srinagar.
The film-maker who was conferred with a Padma Shri for his contribution to Hindi Cinema has directed and produced award-winning hit films like Chandni Bar, Fashion and Corporate. Known for his sensitive and nuanced filmmaking, the film-maker has been acclaimed for producing hard-hitting and impactful cinema.
DPS in a statement said noting his wonder and delight at the interactions with students, and the infrastructure as well as facilities offered by the school, Bhandarkar said, “I had heard a lot about DPS Srinagar from my film fraternity and its alumni, but today after visiting the school I realise there is far more to the school than those reports. The school astounds by its sheer scale and the confidence and skills it has harnessed in its students. It compares and in fact outstrips many best schools over the country far older than it”
During an interview with Radio DPS, the school's own digital radio platform, Bhandarkar while replying to a question about his plans for shooting in Kashmir, he said, "I am looking for a subject and would definitely like to shoot in Kashmir."
Welcoming the vote of confidence by the acclaimed film maker, the chairman Vijay Dhar said "It is a matter of greatest delight that such a film maker of repute has given us such an unequivocal vote of confidence. We have always striven to attract the best talent of the country to inspire our students and provide them with the wings to chase their dreams. We thank Bhandarkar for his kind words and approval"