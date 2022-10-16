Bollywood should rekindle its 70s', 80s' relations with majestic Kashmir: Zarina Wahab

Srinagar, Oct 16: Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab, who is shooting in the summer capital, said that Urdu language needs to be preserved by one and all.

“The language has not died yet. It is still being read and written by many. But it needs to be taken care of,” Zarina told Greater Kashmir. Zarina who is shooting for an Urdu web series- ‘Armaan’ in Kashmir these days said that it is completely based on the Urdu language.