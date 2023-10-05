Bonvivant English High School organises Seerat-Un-Nabi (SAW) conference

In a statement, the school said the conference had participation from students representing numerous government and private institutions. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed social activists, intellectuals, and civil society members.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was Chief Guest on the occasion. Head Athrout Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Nadwi, Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmad Shah, Advocate Abdul Hameed Shah, Sheikh Saba, Mohit Bhan, General Secretary of Org Youth PDP, Sheikh Mohammad Shafi, Joint State Secretary of The J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, Chairman Mohammad Shafi Wani of Bonvivant School, and Ahsan Ali Beigh, general secretary of JK Hussaini Sports Club participated in the event.