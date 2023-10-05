Bonvivant English High School organises Seerat-Un-Nabi (SAW) conference

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Bonvivant English High School Nawa Kadal today organised Seerat-Un-Nabi (SAW) conference
In a statement, the school said the conference had participation from students representing numerous government and private institutions. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed social activists, intellectuals, and civil society members.
Iltija Mufti, daughter of the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was Chief Guest on the occasion. Head Athrout Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Nadwi, Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmad Shah, Advocate Abdul Hameed Shah, Sheikh Saba, Mohit Bhan, General Secretary of Org Youth PDP, Sheikh Mohammad Shafi, Joint State Secretary of The J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, Chairman Mohammad Shafi Wani of Bonvivant School, and Ahsan Ali Beigh, general secretary of JK Hussaini Sports Club participated in the event.
In her address, Iltija Mufti commended the school's management for their commitment for organising such meaningful events. She also emphasised the importance of gender equality within our society, highlighting the timeless teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a source of inspiration.
As a token of appreciation, Iltija presented awards to the winners of the Tilwat, Naat-e-sharif, and topic competitions, recognising their outstanding contributions. Meanwhile, all other participants received certificates in recognition of their participation.
Mohammed Shafi Wani, the chairman of Bonvivant English High School, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who graced the occasion with their presence.