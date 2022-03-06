Book exhibition held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 6: To mark 57th death anniversary of Noor Muhammad Kitab, a noted publisher of Kashmiri books, a book exhibition was held at Jawahar Nagar
People from different walks of life participated in the event. The family, which owns the publishing house, Ghulam Muhammad Noor Muhammad at Maharaj Gunj, Srinagar organised a book exhibition. On this occasion, the books published by Noor Muhammad were displayed.
“Born in 1905, in a family associated with the book business, late Noor Muhammad Kitab joined family business and took pains in publishing the books, particularly in Kashmiri language. He used to get books published from different cities of India. Before 1947, he would get books published from Lahore and after the partition, he published books mostly from Lucknow,” the organisers said in a statement.
“Being fond of Kashmiri literature, he would travel to different parts of Valley to collect Kashmir’s literature from Kashmir’s Islamic scholars and poets and later on compiled them and gave them the shape of books,” it said.
During his lifetime, the publishing house published nearly 250 books in Kashmiri language, including the works of prominent authors like Ghulam Ahmad Mehjoor, Ahad Zargar, and Rehman Rahi.