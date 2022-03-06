Book exhibition held in Srinagar

People from different walks of life participated in the event. The family, which owns the publishing house, Ghulam Muhammad Noor Muhammad at Maharaj Gunj, Srinagar organised a book exhibition. On this occasion, the books published by Noor Muhammad were displayed.

“Born in 1905, in a family associated with the book business, late Noor Muhammad Kitab joined family business and took pains in publishing the books, particularly in Kashmiri language. He used to get books published from different cities of India. Before 1947, he would get books published from Lahore and after the partition, he published books mostly from Lucknow,” the organisers said in a statement.