Book release function held at Tagore Hall

Srinagar, May 13: Funkar Cultural Organisation Kashmir (FCOK) released book on poetic collection of Noor Muhammad Roshan "SONTECH SHECHE", compiled and edited by G.R. Hasrat Gadda in Kashmiri at Tagore Hall here.
Noted writers and poets like Moulana Shaukat Hussain Keng, Javed Roshan, Shabnam Qayum, Zareef Ahmad Zareef, Bashir Ahmad Bashir and Muhammad Amin Bhat were also present on the occasion.
During the occasion, Abdul Khaliq Shams and Dr. Mubarak Tabassum, eminent writers presented their view point on the book. Moreover, a paper written by Aseer Kishtwari was also presented.