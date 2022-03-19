Botany Department of SP College holds plantation drive

A plantation drive was held in collaboration with College NSS Unit and Social Forestry Division Srinagar, which was followed by debate, quiz and painting competitions wherein students from the college participated in good numbers.

College Principal Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan was chief guest at the inaugural and valedictory sessions who inaugurated the plantation drive and also gave away prizes and certificates to the winning students. He highly complimented and praised the Department of Botany for organising the important events.