Botany Department of SP College holds plantation drive

Srinagar, Mar 19: The Department of Botany, SP College Saturday organised a plantation drive and different competitions in continuation with the ongoing programmes of the college related to celebration of the World Arbor Day.
A plantation drive was held in collaboration with College NSS Unit and Social Forestry Division Srinagar, which was followed by debate, quiz and painting competitions wherein students from the college participated in good numbers.
College Principal Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan was chief guest at the inaugural and valedictory sessions who inaugurated the plantation drive and also gave away prizes and certificates to the winning students. He highly complimented and praised the Department of Botany for organising the important events.
HOD Botany Dr Syed Wilayat Rizvi delivered the welcome address and also highlighted the importance of Arbor Day, while Prof Sadaf Nazir judged the participants in the debate and quiz competitions. Prof Manzoor A Wani gave an overview of the day-long events, while the proceedings of the inaugural and valedictory sessions were conducted by Prof Shazia Mushtaq and Dr Shabana Aslam, respectively. Prof Yaseen Maqbool conducted the debate and quiz competitions, while Prof Tabassum Habib and Dr Ubaid Yaqboob acted as observers for the painting competition. Prof Nighat Dijoo gave the concluding remarks while Dr Tabassum Qadri presented a vote of thanks. NSS volunteers were led by Dr Syed Rashid Makhdoomi, NSS Programme Officer, during the plantation drive.
Regional Director Social Forestry Division Mehraj-ud-Din Malik was a special guest who highlighted the importance of tree plantation and clean environment. Range Officer Dr Wasim Balkhi and DFO Tanveer Ahmad were also present on the occasion. The inaugural and valedictory sessions were attended by HoDs and senior faculty members of various departments.