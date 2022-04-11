Boulevard residents seek restoration of drainage system

Srinagar, Apr 11: Inhabitants of Boulevard and its adjoining areas have urged authorities to restore blocked drainage system at the entrance of Buchwara lane.
A delegation from the area said that drainage water is overflowing from past ten days near the entrance of main Buchwara lane opposite Ghat no 2 from Boulevard causing inconvenience to pedestrians including tourists. “Pungent smell is emanating from the area. We appeal to LCMA authorities to look into the matter and restore the drainage system,” they said.