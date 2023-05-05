Boy dies after truck hits him in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 05: A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a truck in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the boy was hit by a truck in Tengpora area of Batamaloo, resulting in serious injuries to him.
He said soon after the incident he was rushed to JVC hospital Bemina where he was declared dead on arrival.
He has been identified as Uzair Ahmad son of Mohammad Arif Choudhary of Hamdania Colony Bemina.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.