Boy drowns in Dal Lake

Locals said that the boy identified as Nasrullah Gucchu son of Muhammad Yaqoob as per routine stopped his boat outside his house. As he stood up to disembark from the boat, he lost balance and slipped into the lake. Later his body was fished out from the lake.

Ghulam Hassan, Mohalla president, said the boy was well-trained in rowing the boat. “Unfortunately he slipped into the lake after losing balance,” he said.