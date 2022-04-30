Boy escapes from clutches of kidnapper at Buchwara

Srinagar, Apr 30: An 11-year-old boy gave slip to his kidnappers at Buchwara area of Dalgate here today.
The family of 11-year-old Musa Bin Arshid said that the boy was walking outside the home when the incident took place.
Musa’s family told Greater Kashmir that the incident took place around 9:30 am and as they saw the boy abruptly disappearing near main gate.
“Our kid was supposed to go on a parent-teacher meet with his father and within no time he disappeared. We looked around and found him crying far away from his home.
He said a person wearing a mask and black dress covered his mouth and dragged him along. He resisted and escaped from clutches of his kidnapper. It is no less than a miracle. The face of our child was full of marks and he was also beaten,” Iftikhar Ahmed, a family member said.
The family said that they contacted concerned police station. “They assured us of all assistance and proper investigation in the case. Our boy had a narrow escape and we reached out to media so that everyone will be aware of situation and take care of their kids,” he said.
A police official said the family of the boy reached out to them and they are investigating the matter.
“We reached the spot and started investigation. We will scan CCTV footage in the area to find the culprit. We have already scanned some of footage and will do the same tomorrow,” he added.