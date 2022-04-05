Braving blaze, Nigeen houseboat owners risk their lives to rescue tourists

“I heard hue and cry in one of my houseboats. I rushed to the spot and saw one of my houseboats engulfed in flames around 2 am. At that time, 12 tourists including woman and children were sleeping in a houseboat. I could see my lifelong savings in shape of houseboats in flames but I was worried about safety of my guests,” said Badyari.

Badayri said he along with his family members and staff braved the flames to save tourists trapped in his houseboat ‘Indian Palace’ where the fire had started.