BSNL conducts 2nd Telecom Advisory Committee meeting

Srinagar, Mar 20: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) conducted the 2nd Telecom Advisory committee meeting today under the chairmanship of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Member Parliament Srinagar.
GM BSNL Srinagar MG Mufti apprised the MP about the existing details of the Business Area (BA) Srinagar. Further the upcoming plans of BA Srinagar and constrains faced were discussed elaborately.
In a statement, Public Relation Officer BSNL Srinagar Masood Balla during the meeting, it was apprised that BSNL BA Srinagar is on the path of providing 4G saturation to 181 uncovered villages/border villages.
“Further, an ambitious plan to provide contiguous 4G coverage to the valley of Kashmir 3104, e-node B’s are proposed. This project involves up gradation of existing 500 sites of BSNL and an addition of over 2600 new sites. The members appreciated the role of BSNL Srinagar in always coming up to the expectation of the public at large and especially so when certain natural disasters do happen,” Bala said.
The statement BA Head Srinagar while conveying the constraints sought intervention from the members in allocation of land, space and power connections to the sites which are upcoming in the 4G saturation project and in the Govt. of India funded Capex project of 3104 sites.
“The members assured full support and their intervention in getting the needful done from the J&K Government by using their good offices. BA Head also requested the members about any further inputs regarding 4G coverage in the uncovered territory of Kashmir zone.
The meeting was cordial and BSNL BA Srinagar was grateful to the assurance and support from the members,” Bala added.