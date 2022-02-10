Burglary case solved at Khanyar

Srinagar, Feb 10: Police Station Khanyar solved a case of burglary with arrest of two accused.
“Burglars on February 3 had stolen golden ornaments and cash from a house located in KhilafaPoraKhanyar. In this regard Case FIR No. 03/2022 U/S 454/380 IPC was registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation was started.
During the investigation two suspects, UmerGulzarWadoo of BabaporaHabbaKadal and Shakil Ahmad Shah of Kailashpora were questioned, who confessed to the commission of crime,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“They were arrested and stolen property including one Golden coin (Pound), two golden chains, two pendents, a pair of tops, a pair of ear rings, a pair of rings and two Bangles were recovered on the instance of accused. The total value of the recovered jewellery amounts to Rs three lakh approximately,” the statement said.