Burn Hall School conducts Long Distance Race

Srinagar, May 12: Burn Hall School on Saturday conducted Long Distance Race here.
The race was flagged off by Vikramjit Singh IGP Traffic J&K. The race started from Burn Hall School and culminated at Nishat Foreshore Road. Students of classes 5th to 12th took part in the race.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikramjit Singh urged the students to keep up their physical development by participating in such events and also encouraged the students to spread message to their parents, family and friends to obey traffic rules for driving and road safety measures.
Principal Fr. Stalin Raja thanked all parents of participants for encouraging and allowing their wards to participate in this event, He also expressed gratitude to staff and traffic police for the assistance.