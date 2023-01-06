Burzahama reels under power crisis

“Years back, the transformer was installed for half of the households than what it is catering to today. Every year, dozens of new houses are added while the capacity of the transformer is the same. We have elderly patients at home and young kids suffering for a long time. The transformer doesn’t operate for more than three days due to the huge load on it. We and not been able to use hot water or any other facility properly since the onset of winter,” said Sajida Begum, a local.

The locals said that authorities assured them for a year that one of the colonies, Bag-i-Bilal colony, would be allotted a new transformer so that the power load would be reduced, but nothing has happened.