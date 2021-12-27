Burzahama residents reel under darkness

Srinagar, Dec 27: Several areas in Burzahama locality on city outskirts are reeling under darkness for last many days.
Residents of Burzahama, Inderhama, Gasoo, Wanihama, and dozen new colonies residing around Burzahama vicinity said that several households are not getting power supply from the receiving station Burzaham from Sunday evening.
“These areas have been reeling under darkness for the last two days. Besides, there are unscheduled power cuts at Burzahama, Gasoo, Inderhama, Wanihama and scores of newly established colonies. Our inverter batteries are out of charge now. We are unable to charge even our mobile phones,” they said.
“Studies of our children are getting affected due to power outages. We have no arrangement of hot water amid sub-zero temperatures while officials are turning a blind eye to the issue,” they added.
An official said that these issues in the area are usually happening due to the low capacity of the receiving station there. He said a huge number of areas rely on the receiving station at Burzhama.
“It is usually internal overloading of the feeder or the outside fault. We will ask our technicians to look into it. Moreover, soon we are augmenting the receiving station and these issues will be addressed,” he said.
The locals in the areas said that despite reaching out to officials, they are facing power cuts and also low voltage.
“The voltage is so low that we cannot charge our inverters. We have to stay up overnight to get such gadgets charged. We are using firewood to warm the water as if we are living in Stone Age. It is unfortunate that despite paying hefty bills we are made to suffer,” said Saqib Ahmed, a local.
Executive Engineer Farooq Ahmed said that he will get in touch with the men on the ground and will sort out the issue.
“We will find out whether the issue is confined to the receiving station or it is an outside fault. I will also get more details and solve the issue without any delay. We will see if the issue is with some particular feeder so that we can fix the issue at the earliest,” He said.