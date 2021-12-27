Burzahama residents reel under darkness

Residents of Burzahama, Inderhama, Gasoo, Wanihama, and dozen new colonies residing around Burzahama vicinity said that several households are not getting power supply from the receiving station Burzaham from Sunday evening.

“These areas have been reeling under darkness for the last two days. Besides, there are unscheduled power cuts at Burzahama, Gasoo, Inderhama, Wanihama and scores of newly established colonies. Our inverter batteries are out of charge now. We are unable to charge even our mobile phones,” they said.