Camp for registration of Handicraft artisans held

More than 300 Artisans application forms were received during the camp.

On the occasion, Assistant Directors, Raja Rahail Rashid and Rakesh Kumar besides other officials sensitised artisans about various schemes of Office of DC (Handicrafts) like registration of artisans with the office of DC (Handicrafts), Mudra Loan. The visiting officers and officials also raise awareness regarding various marketing events organised by the office and other initiatives being taken for the upliftment of handicraft artisans particularly in Downtown (old city) area of Srinagar.