Cargo operations to commence from new complex at Srinagar airport today

Srinagar, Feb 1: Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Tuesday announced commencement of cargo operations from new domestic cargo complex built at a cost of over Rs 14 crore.
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh said in a statement that they have made provisions for cold storage, "sensitive goods, and dangerous goods also" at the new cargo complex not available in the old Cargo complex.
"We have installed two X ray machines for screening of the cargo. The entire complex is covered with CCTV monitoring to ensure safety and security of the Cargo," Singh said.
He further added that the new complex will be entirely managed by the airport's own staff on Regulated Agent basis where "exporters and importers of cargo in the catchment area of Srinagar airport can look forward to improved services improved facilities and efficient prompt handling of their valuable cargo from our airport".
"This is a step forward in our quest to serve our valuable customers and stakeholders to the best of our ability," Director Srinagar airport said.