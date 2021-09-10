Carpenter electrocuted at Aloochi Bagh

Srinagar, Sep 10: A carpenter died after receiving an electric shock while working at Aloochibagh area here while another person was injured.
Witnesses said the duo was working in a government pump shed when the incident took place.
One of the carpenters received an electric shock from an adjacent HT line and fell down from second storey of the pump shed. While another carpenter was stuck on the HT line and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Teli.
Another carpenter was shifted to Bone and Joint hospital.