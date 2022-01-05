CCA hails mass vaccination drive for students

Srinagar, Jan 5: Coaching Centers Association has hailed the administration for conducting mass vaccination drive for students on war footing despite inclement weather.
In a statement, CCAK President Hamid Mufti hailed the administration for working in coordinated manner to make the vaccination drive a huge success. Mufti lauded DC Srinagar Ajaz Assad, ADC Syed Haneef Balkhi and SDM Srinagar for their support to make the vaccination process easy and accessible for thousands of students studying in several hundred coaching centers across Kashmir.
The association also praised Director Health services Kashmir Dr. Musthtaq Ahmed, CMOs of all districts and all the staff of health services putting in their best efforts to vaccinate the students at their respective centers. The general secretary of CCAK Reyaz Majid said that the vaccination of students will open way for smooth functioning of all learning places including coaching centers.