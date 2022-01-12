CCIK holds mask distribution, COVID awareness road campaign

“The shopkeepers and traders were told not to entertain the shoppers who are not wearing the masks. The shopkeepers were also informed to keep masks at their shops for free distribution among the customers. Besides masks were also distributed among transporters, drivers and general public. They were encouraged to follow all SOPs to curb spread of Coronavirus. Both traders and general public participated in the drive and said such awareness campaigns would help curb the disease and avoid any lockdown,” CCIK said in a statement.