CCIK holds mask distribution, COVID awareness road campaign

Srinagar, Jan 12: Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) organised a mask distribution and Covid mitigation awareness campaign today at Raj Bagh and Residency Road area here.
SP South Lakshay Sharma, SHO Rajbagh Ishaq, SHO Kothibagh Mudasir and President CCIK Tariq Rashid Ghani along many traders, officials from police and general public participated in the drive. The CCIK visited many shops and encouraged the shopkeepers to follow all SOPs while dealing with customers.
“The shopkeepers and traders were told not to entertain the shoppers who are not wearing the masks. The shopkeepers were also informed to keep masks at their shops for free distribution among the customers. Besides masks were also distributed among transporters, drivers and general public. They were encouraged to follow all SOPs to curb spread of Coronavirus. Both traders and general public participated in the drive and said such awareness campaigns would help curb the disease and avoid any lockdown,” CCIK said in a statement.
“It is in the larger interest of local community and also of traders to follow SOPs to avoid any possibility of lockdown to curb the virus,” CCIK president said.