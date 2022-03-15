CCIK President, Traffic Deptt officials tour Srinagar to create parking awareness

Srinagar, Mar 15: Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) president along with Traffic Department and Police officials Tuesday toured Srinagar city to create awareness among shopkeepers, traders about parking rules.
According to a statement issued, CCIK president Tariq Ghani, along with SSP traffic, Muzaffar Shah, DSP Traffic Tariq Ahmad, DSP Police, SHO Kothibagh, Isaaq Ahmad and other officials, visited trade city Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Maisuma, Budshah Chowk and Hari Singh High Street to review the parking problems traders were facing. Ghani urged traders, shopkeepers to avail the benefits of parking slots made for them to park their vehicles for smooth flow of traffic.
The president was assured that customers will be also given time to park their vehicles so that people could complete their shopping and traders too won't get affected. "Shopkeepers too should aware the customers to park their vehicles properly so that traffic would ply smoothly", Ghani said.