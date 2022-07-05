CCIK, Waqf Board review Urs arrangements at Khanqah

Srinagar July 5: Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) and officials from Jammu Kashmir Waqf Board Tuesday visited Khanqah-e-Maula in Downtown here to take stock of arrangements for the Urs of the revered saint today evening.
CCIK president, Tariq Ghani, Dr Majid Jhangir CEO J&K Waqf Board, Ishtaq Mohiudin Tehsildar Waqf Board and officials from police and SMC Srinagar, reviewed arrangements regarding availability of water, electricity, sanitation and parking arrangements.
CCIK president Tariq Ghani appreciated the role of district administration, Waqf Board for sufficient arrangements. He urged Waqf Board to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs.
The annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint are held every year from 1 to 6 Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.
Waqf informed that, the Shab will be observed tonight, and Nimaz-Eisha will be held at 10.30 pm. The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir.