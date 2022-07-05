CCIK, Waqf Board review Urs arrangements at Khanqah

CCIK president, Tariq Ghani, Dr Majid Jhangir CEO J&K Waqf Board, Ishtaq Mohiudin Tehsildar Waqf Board and officials from police and SMC Srinagar, reviewed arrangements regarding availability of water, electricity, sanitation and parking arrangements.

CCIK president Tariq Ghani appreciated the role of district administration, Waqf Board for sufficient arrangements. He urged Waqf Board to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs.