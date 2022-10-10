Celebrations mark 3rd convocation of NIFT Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 10: Celebrations marked the 3rd convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar which was celebrated on Monday at the new Campus at Ompora.
The ceremony was held for the batch of 40 outgoing students of the two departments- Fashion Technology and Fashion Communication of NIFT Srinagar.
Union Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles Upendra Prasad Singh was the Chief Guest while Director General NIFT Shantamanu was the Guest of the Honour at the occasion.
Dean Academics NIFT Prof. (Dr.) Vandana Narang also attended the occasion.
In his address to the students, the Secretary revealed that the Convocation coincided with his 60th birthday and he decided to celebrate it with the graduating students of the institute to make it a memorable moment which will go along with him.
Terming NIFT Srinagar as one of the best campuses of the Country, he said the institute is being established as a fully residential campus owing its distance from the main city. He said the Government of India (GoI) has extended its full support for the establishment of the campus with a financial support of more than Rs 250 crores.
“From last few years we have made progress in recruitment of the faculty. We are giving a 20 percent additional incentive to the faculty to retain them at Srinagar campus,” he said.
The Secretary said the institute started functioning with only two courses while two more courses were introduced at the institute during the last year.
“Next year we will introduce two more courses and our efforts are to gradually increase the number of courses to 10,” he said.
About the enrollment of local students, he said there was a need to make awareness among the society about the NIFT campus and the courses offered at the institute.
“We have around 35 percent reservation for local students in all the courses,” he said.
Director General NIFT Shantamanu said he has an emotional connection with NIFT Srinagar as he was involved as Secretary in J&K Industries and Commerce department and as DG NIFT in setting up the campus. Director NIFT Srinagar Dr Javid Ahmad Wani briefed about the academic report of the institute. Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syed Fakhrudin Hamid, Registrar Kashmir University Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem. Joint Director NIFT Srinagar Sandeep Sachan presented vote of thanks.