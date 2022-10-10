Celebrations mark 3rd convocation of NIFT Srinagar

Terming NIFT Srinagar as one of the best campuses of the Country, he said the institute is being established as a fully residential campus owing its distance from the main city. He said the Government of India (GoI) has extended its full support for the establishment of the campus with a financial support of more than Rs 250 crores.

“From last few years we have made progress in recruitment of the faculty. We are giving a 20 percent additional incentive to the faculty to retain them at Srinagar campus,” he said.

The Secretary said the institute started functioning with only two courses while two more courses were introduced at the institute during the last year.