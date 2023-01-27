CEO Smart City reviews progress on projects

Srinagar, Jan 27: Continuing monitoring of various projects being carried out under Smart City Project, the Commissioner SMC/CEO Smart City, Athar Amir Khan today visited Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, M.A Road and Polo View to review the works being executed under the prestigious project.
Impressing upon the concerned officials to expedite work on projects on a war footing basis, CEO Smart City instructed the concerned to complete all the projects being executed in the city in a stipulated time.
He also expressed gratitude to the general public for their full cooperation with the Smart City and Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
The CEO Smart City was accompanied by Chief Engineer Smart city and various Senior officials from Smart City and Srinagar Municipal Corporation.